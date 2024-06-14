A better business model for electric vehicle charging stations

Fuqua professors say dynamic pricing based on wait time would benefit both companies and drivers
Charging station congestion has been invoked as one of the drawbacks preventing a wider adoption of electric cars—along with range anxiety and vehicle price tag.
While opening more stations could address the congestion problem, a deeper issue may lie in the inefficient business model of the EV charging points, said Professor Kevin Shang of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. This piece originally appeared on Duke Fuqua Insights]