The goal should be to win the title, not just the next match: Lakshya Sen

All of 22, Lakshya Sen already has a World Championship bronze and a Commonwealth Games gold to his CV. But his key life lessons are learnt from a phase where he saw eight first-round exits. "I was training well," says Sen, "but just wasn't getting the results in the tournaments." It was a time when he started doubting his abilities till a pep talk by badminton icon Prakash Padukone turned things around. In this interview with Forbes India, Sen reveals the conversation the two had and how he's building up to his first-ever Olympic Games. Edited excerpts: