When you're down, just hang on: HS Prannoy

A few years ago, no one, perhaps HS Prannoy included, would have bet on him as India's highest-ranked singles shuttler going into the Olympics. But with a bronze in the World Championships and at the Asian Games in 2023, the latter, despite carrying an injury, the 31-year-old is leading the charge for the Indian singles contingent at the Paris Games. In this interview, Prannoy talks about being a late-bloomer, rising through his injury-prone career and how he's worked on his mind and expectations to script his purple patch. Edited excerpts: