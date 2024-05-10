Cool Beans: Can 93 Degrees strike it hot?

Mishthi Aggarwal brews her masterclass with a volley of ‘hot’ questions. What is the best temperature for brewing coffee? Do you know what happens when you add hot water to coffee grounds? Does the taste of the coffee change if you are using too hot or too cold water? An economics graduate from the University of Nottingham who also has a management degree from Harvard University under her belt, Aggarwal opens a small bag of green coffee beans and rolls them on a table. “Do you know Karnataka accounts for close to 70 percent of the coffee produced in India?” the 27-year-old storyteller starts to engage the class with interesting coffee nuggets.