I've been a journalist for over a decade, working across newspapers and magazines. At Forbes India, I write and edit stories on varied themes. I am a sports buff — turning to the back pages of the newspaper first— and keenly follow current affairs, pop culture and new trends at the intersection of politics, business and culture. Being an inveterate foodie, I often end up writing about it.
Lakshya Sen is learning to construct longer rallies with counsel from greats like Prakash Padukone and Dane legend Morten Frost
Image: Madhu Kapparath
Styling: Ankit Mishra. Wardrobe: Rare Rabbit
Lakshya Sen, 20
Badminton player
When he was 10, Lakshya Sen had come to Bengaluru with older brother Chirag and father DK Sen, then a badminton coach at Sports Authority of India, Almora, to play a junior ranking tournament at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).
“We were more keen on taking Chirag in, but his father insisted we have a look at him too,” says Vimal Kumar, a Dronacharya awardee coach and the PPBA director. “Lakshya was very young, but what stood out back then was his ability to keep the shuttle in play without making too many mistakes.”
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.
(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)