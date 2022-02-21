Lakshya Sen is learning to construct longer rallies with counsel from greats like Prakash Padukone and Dane legend Morten Frost

Image: Madhu Kapparath

Styling: Ankit Mishra. Wardrobe: Rare Rabbit



Lakshya Sen, 20

Badminton player



When he was 10, Lakshya Sen had come to Bengaluru with older brother Chirag and father DK Sen, then a badminton coach at Sports Authority of India, Almora, to play a junior ranking tournament at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).



“We were more keen on taking Chirag in, but his father insisted we have a look at him too,” says Vimal Kumar, a Dronacharya awardee coach and the PPBA director. “Lakshya was very young, but what stood out back then was his ability to keep the shuttle in play without making too many mistakes.”





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)