In Pictures: Cricket in the Baseball Country

The unbelievable has come to pass - India and USA clashing for the Super 8 spot in the first-ever international game between the two at the T20 World Cup 2024 in Nassau County Stadium, New York. The hosts didn't pull off an upset, but the courage of US batters to make a match of it has left fans with mixed emotions - what with eight of the US squad having an Indian connection!
Saurabh Netravalkar of the US (right) celebrates victory with teammates during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between the US and Pakistan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 6, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.