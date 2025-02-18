We now own a next-gen roadmap core: AMD's Jaya Jagadish

In 2016, about 12 years into the establishment of chip maker AMD’s design team in India, Jaya Jagadish and a team of about 150 engineers were entrusted with a CPU IP for a Sony game console. The project from such a prestigious client had come at a time when Jaya’s team were working on another project that was dragging on. With the customer’s own schedule at stake—and the possibility that they could pull out—an insane four months ensued that started with a lot of scepticism.

“There was a lot to prove, even for us. I mean, a remote team in India, a woman as a leader... there was scepticism all around,” Jaya recalls.

But Jaya, who was senior director of design engineering at the time, insisted on complete transparency, both internally and with the customer, every step of the way: It was a new process, and they’d do everything in their power to deliver, but semiconductor design is tricky and a humongous challenge at the best of times.

When that design was wrapped up successfully, the mood turned into one of admiration and respect, and the desire to do more work with this team, she recalls. Many on that team have gone on to do bigger, greater things. And that’s the kind of experience that has now led to the growth of the team and also the change in approach towards what could be done from India, she says. “We proved that India can take on ownership and deliver in spite of the difficult challenges.”