  4. Photo of the day: Delta Air Lines plane crashes in Toronto

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 18, 2025 01:20:00 PM IST
Updated: Feb 18, 2025 01:21:10 PM IST

A Delta Air Lines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash-landed on Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. The airline said the Endeavor Air flight 4819, with 76 passengers and four crewmembers,Â  was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.

Image: Geoff Robins / AFP

