Do you know why AMD has its biggest R&D Centre in India

In this episode, Jaya Jagadish, country head and senior vice president at AMD India, talks about why the company is very optimistic about the prospects of India's fledgling semiconductor ecosystem over the next decade. In this conversation, Jaya also talks about how, over the last 20 years, AMD India has become the company's biggest global R&D location at a time when the multinational chip maker is ramping up its efforts to produce processors focused on artificial intelligence