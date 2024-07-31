Electric cars, now and in the future

The all-electric future seems to have hit a speedbump — or maybe just a detour
In June 2022, after intense negotiations, the 27 EU member states agreed to the European Commission’s proposal to effectively ban the sale of new internal combustion vehicles by 2035, forcing the adoption of pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs). China, Japan and the United States are on a similar path.
Almost two years later, in May 2024, this planned transition has hit a rough patch: Sales of BEVs are stagnating or falling, iconic BEV companies are facing falling quarterly sales, and some decision-makers are openly questioning the 2035 deadline. In addition, the United States has just announced that it will tax electric vehicles from China 100%, and Europe will similarly levy tariffs of up to 25%, which will reduce their competitiveness. Is all this a serious stall or just a temporary setback to the wider deployment of electric cars? Where to from here?
[This article has been reproduced with permission from IESE Business School. www.iese.edu/ Views expressed are personal.]