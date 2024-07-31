How MTR has stayed true to its Kannadiga core

Over 17 years after its acquisition by Norwegian company Orkla, MTR has stayed true to its core—a Kannadiga brand rooted in local culture, cuisine, and revenue. As it steps into its centenary year, it has spiced up its broader appeal but remains a regional Goliath
Sanjay Sharma was gripped with a comical predicament. “It was strange for a Punjabi to head a 99 percent Kannadiga business,” recalls the chief executive officer of Orkla India, alluding to his role of heading spices and foods brand MTR as CEO in 2009. “I mean, we are two different cultures,” says Sharma, who started his professional innings with Voltas in 1990 and managed Pepsi Snacks Foods (in the early 90s, Voltas used to be the distribution arm of Pepsi Snacks Foods). Over the next one-and-a-half decade, he had stints with Colgate Palmolive and Dabur, and, in 2009, Sharma wafted across the south of Vindhyas to Bengaluru to head heritage brand MTR, which traces its origin to 1924 and was acquired by Orkla in 2007.
