Words consumers and firms use can be deal-breakers: INSEAD's Abhishek Borah

The professor and author on why firms have to be strategic in how they communicate to their customers and their counterparts
Abhishek Borah is an associate professor at INSEAD, France, and author of Mine Your Language: Influence, Engage, Predict. In an interview with Forbes India, he talks about the immense possibilities language holds for businesses to build competitive disadvantage. Edited excerpts:
Q. How crucial is the role of ‘language’ in business decision-making?
Over and above how it matters in our personal lives, language impacts consumer and business decisions. When we hear a friend talk about their last trip to Zanzibar, we get whisked away and daydream about a vacation. We impetuously reserve seats at a restaurant that has been lauded as the best place to savour Burmese tea leaf salad by one of our office mates.