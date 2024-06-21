Customer referencing: Turning the customer into a credible source of value

Do customers serve any other purpose other than warranting current and future income? How can they help attract potential customers and increase sales? Marketing Professor Tuck Siong Chung, ESSEC Business School Asia-Pacific, and his fellow researchers explore how customer referencing helps firms build credibility and value
Have you wondered what the logic behind the famous toothpaste advertisement that claims nine out of ten dentists recommend the toothpaste is? As the market becomes increasingly homogenous, certification from a credible source acts as an effective way to grab the customers’ attention and convert it into sales. And who better to be a credible source than the current clients.