When regional supremacy trumps national ambitions

A pack of regional brands is content with their thumping dominance in their respective categories. For them, being the 'biggest in a state' is as good as being the 'largest in the country'
If happiness and beauty are states of mind, then self-perception too is a state of mind. Okay. Does this mean a cat can perceive itself as a tiger? Can David feel like a Goliath? Really? Well, it depends. When a cat pounces on a rat, it mimics the hunting skills of a tiger. Ditto for Davids. If a brand happens to be the biggest in a state or a region, and is bigger than the national brands—Ghari is bigger than Wheel, Nirma and Surf in Uttar Pradesh (UP); Star Cement is bigger than UltraTech, Ambuja and others in the Northeast; Balaji is bigger than Lay’s and Bingo in Gujarat, Wagh Bakri is bigger than Tata Tea in Gujarat—then it’s no longer a David. It’s a Goliath in that state.
(This story appears in the 09 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)