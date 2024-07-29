MapMyIndia alleges Ola 'copied' data for Maps, slaps legal notice

Claims Ola breached the licence agreement signed in 2021, developed maps by caching and saving MapMyIndia's data, and co-mingling and reverse engineering the licensed product
CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has alleged that Ola has ‘copied’ data to build Ola Maps by caching and saving MapMyIndia’s data, and co-mingling and reverse engineering the licensed product, which was signed in 2021. “You have duplicated our client’s API (application programming interface) and SDKs (software development kits) from proprietary sources belonging to our client to build OLA Maps. It is firmly stated that our client’s exclusive data has been copied/derived by you to further your illegal motive and for your unjust commercial gains,” claims CE Info Systems, which has slapped a legal notice on Ola Electric. “Your assertion that you have developed API and map data/Ola Maps solely through open map is factually incorrect and not tenable,” the listed entity asserted in its legal document, which has been reviewed by Forbes India.