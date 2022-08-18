Ola Electric wants to disrupt India's car industry. Does it have what it takes?





For a few years now, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, has made it a habit of making a splash around Independence Day. Exactly a year ago, on August 15, Aggarwal and Ola Electric launched their much-anticipated electric scooter, which had by then already mopped up bookings of 100,000.



Then, on August 15 this year, as India celebrated her 75th Independence Day, the CEO of Ola Electric went all out to tell the world that it was time to put an end to the era of internal combustion engines. To do that, and in the process make India a hub for the global electric vehicle revolution, Aggarwal and his team at Ola are bringing their electric car by 2024. Unlike a mass-market electric vehicle, this time, Aggarwal and his team are planning to bring something of a sporty high-performance vehicle, albeit on the expensive side, with the potential to rival some of the world’s best high-performance cars.





Does it have what it takes?



So, what happens now?



