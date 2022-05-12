I

The Nexon EV Max is priced at Rs 17,74,000 and goes up to Rs 19,24,000, while the Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14,50,000 and Rs 17,15,000. “This vehicle has the potential to be a game changer,” says Puneet Gupta, director for automotive forecasting at market research firm S&P Global Mobility. “This will be a trendsetter for all the companies who are going to bring in their electric vehicles, and from a customer perspective, that means the Nexon could now be the first choice for buyers as it addresses the issue of range anxiety. For long, the Nexon EV was a second vehicle for buyers, especially in cities.”

Going big

