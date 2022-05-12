B

Going ‘Remote-First’ Permanently

Last year we decided to be a remote-first company, permanently,” says Ritesh Arora. “I think the first 15 months of the pandemic were probably like an eye-opener for us like, ‘Hey, this is another alternative way where people can get together and work’.”

At BrowserStack, ‘remote-first’ means two things: Employees have flexibility to work remotely from wherever they want. And second, staff get together frequently, which helps with instilling the company’s culture and ensuring collaboration through in-person opportunities to get to know one another to build trust and relationships.

The flexibility means staff get to be wherever they want to be, so long they can meet their commitments. Therefore, there’s more flexibility to organise time with families, parents and so on.

And, at the same time, once it’s settled down into being remote, it becomes far more productive than being in office, Arora says, counter-intuitively. “Then for us, it also opens up a larger talent pool to hire from, and really deep tech talent, probably on the go-to-market side, which helps us back as a company to make better products and serve our customers better.”

“We recently crossed a thousand employees globally,” says Nakul Aggarwal, who is co-founder and CTO. In the US and Europe, where BrowserStack has had sales and engineering operations, the company continues to add people.

The company has multiple data centres in the US, and Ireland, Netherlands, Germany and Sydney, and in Mumbai, India, where it has its biggest employee base. It now hires from a large number of cities and towns, the founders say.

“And market dynamics have changed too, with people being more comfortable joining startups, so that’s helped in expanding the talent pool as well,” Aggarwal says.

The company had to find new ways for people to collaborate and stay creative, Arora reckons, but over the last two years, “we have worked towards that and we’ve now smoothened out the collaboration”.

And everyone in the organisation has now adjusted and moved towards how to be really collaborative, while still being remote, he says. And by bringing people together in offices frequently, it will probably solve the creativity part. “So it’s a win-win situation both for the business and for the employees.”



‘Worried About Toxic Environment Growing’

I think I’m really worried about where the startup ecosystem in India is heading towards,” Arora said in a recent conversation with Forbes India. An ominous note amid the general bonhomie over India’s startup scene. “There has been, like, insane amount of free money that has been coming in and there’s so much pressure on investors and startup founders to deliver that it’s resulting in bad behaviour and poor governance across a lot of startups,” he adds.

In recent times, some of India’s startups have been in the news for various wrong reasons—from tax evasion to padding the books to allegations of misappropriation of funds. “I feel like this is just the beginning of a lot more to come,” Arora says.

And BrowserStack itself has been at the receiving end, he says. “A startup in India, having one of the best investors on their board, and they’re trying to steal our IP, they’re calling our employees to share the code base and the list of all the customers we have,” he says. “It’s happening with us, we are seeing it, and it has started to probably grow and create a toxic environment in the startup ecosystem.”

Many of the company’s staff are young, and some may be easily influenced by quick money or other enticements, Arora says. Internally, the founders have started to talk to their employees to get them to understand the importance of steering clear of any unethical behaviour, but this undesirable behaviour from outside just isn’t stopping, he says.

Arora believes that the investors at the other company may even be complicit. “So I think it’s maybe the time for us to externally share it, that what’s really happening.”

