



For a very long time, Maruti Suzuki had been cautious about its electric vehicle plans.



Even as rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra announced their intention to focus on electric vehicles, and made significant foray into the segment, India’s largest carmaker had maintained a stoic silence over its electric vehicle play. That is perhaps why, rival Tata Motors today control about 75 percent of India’s electric car market, even as Maruti Suzuki remains India’s largest carmaker.



All that could possibly change soon. On March 19, the Gurugram-headquartered carmaker finally announced that it will spend a staggering Rs10,000 crore toward its electric car play, with plans to launch its electric vehicles in three years.





Maruti’s Big Play



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.