Rs 12,000 crore, 23 new products: Inside Mahindra's five-year turnaround plan and the man helming it

To win in the SUV battle, you don’t have to make a product that’s similar to what somebody else is making. We must focus on our strengths: Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (auto & farm sectors), Mahindra & Mahindra

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



Even in his wildest dreams, Rajesh Jejurikar hadn’t seen it coming. Of course, he knew there would be some frenzy. After all, the Thar is an iconic model, and Mahindra was bringing out the second generation of the popular SUV after a decade. The new model would feature contemporary design, the latest infotainment options, an automatic gearbox that appeals to an urban clientele, and refreshed engines, among a slew of changes. For the first time ever, Mahindra also packed a petrol engine in the SUV.



The Thar, which bears a striking resemblance to the Jeep Wrangler, was launched in India last October. The hysteria had become obvious when the first unit of the SUV was sold in an auction ahead of the official launch for a staggering ₹1.1 crore, the proceeds of which went towards a Covid-19 relief fund.





“ As long as Mahindra balances the price-value equation, delivers exceptional customer experience and works in harmony with its partners, reclaiming lost ground and market share is doable.”

Harshvardhan Sharma, Head of auto retail practice, Nomura Research Institute