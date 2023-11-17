Top 10 best selling cars in India (October 2023)

I
ndia's automobile market has a diverse range of vehicles, from compact hatchbacks to robust SUVs and family-friendly sedans. However, a handful of vehicles consistently outshine the rest, securing their positions as the top-selling cars in India. The competition in the Indian automobile industry is fierce, and in 2022, India ranked as the fourth biggest in the world
by valuation of its car industry.
As of 2023, India is the 3rd largest automobile market in the world regarding sales. To keep up with climate change, the Indian Government is actively promoting green mobility initiatives.
In such a competitive automobile market, which cars are good enough to retain spots as the highest-selling cars in India? Let’s explore the list and see why they are at the top.
Top selling cars in India (October 2023)
We have compiled a list of India's highest-selling cars in October 2023 below, with data taken from industry sources.
|Rank and Car Name
|Units Sold in October 2023
|#1 Maruti Suzuki WagonR
|22,080 units
|#2 Maruti Suzuki Swift
|20,598 units
|#3 Tata Nexon
|16,887 units
|#4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|15,594 units
|#5 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|16,050 units
|#6 Tata Punch
|15,317 units
|#7 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|14,699 units
|#8 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|14,209 units
|#9 Mahindra Scorpio
|13,578 units
|#10 Hyundai Creta
|13,077 units
Let’s look at the features that make these the highest-selling cars in India. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
- Price range: Rs5.54- Rs7.42 lakh
- Mileage: 24.35 kmpl to 34.05 km/kg
- CNG availability: Available
The Maruti Wagon R model has long been a leading choice in India, significantly contributing to Maruti's market dominance. Its success can be attributed to its family-friendly design, timeless aesthetics, and dependable mechanics.The Maruti Wagon R offers two petrol engine options: a 1-litre and a 1.2-litre variant. The 1-litre model is also compatible with a CNG kit, providing an impressive mileage of 25.19 km/l with petrol and 34.05 km/kg with CNG.Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- Price range: Rs5.99- Rs9.03 lakh
- Mileage: 22.38 kmpl to 30.9 km/kg
- CNG availability: Available
For many in India, mentioning the word 'car' brings to mind the Maruti Swift. Since its introduction in 2005, this Indo-Japanese hatchback has maintained an unparalleled dominance, consistently securing a place among the top-selling cars in India.The Maruti Swift continues to be celebrated for its expansive interior space and exceptional mileage of 22.38 km/l with petrol and 30.90 km/kg with CNG. Moreover, Suzuki has revealed that the upcoming generation is set for an India launch in 2024, creating anticipation as the most-awaited car launch.Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
- Price range: Rs8.10- Rs15.50 lakh
- Mileage: 17.18 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl
- CNG availability: To be released
The outstanding performance of the Tata Nexon has been instrumental in making Tata the third-largest carmaker in India
. The Tata Nexon dominates the compact SUV segment.Consistently ranking among the best-selling cars in India, the recent facelift has contributed to its continued success. The new Tata Nexon retains the same engine choices, featuring a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. In addition to the earlier transmission options, the 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AMT, the Nexon now offers a 7-speed DCT automatic for the petrol variants. Moreover, the electric versions of Nexon rank as the best-selling EVs in India,
boosting the Nexon's overall sales performance.Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
- Price range: Rs6.61 - Rs9.88 lakh
- Mileage: 22.35 kmpl to 30.61 km/kg.
- CNG availability: Available
Maruti Baleno is renowned for its spacious interior and efficient powertrain and consistently retains its position in India's list of best-selling cars. The Baleno RS provides maximum torque over a wide RPM range (150 Nm @ 1700-4500 RPM). This feature allows the driver to cruise without frequent gear changes
.Like the Maruti Swift, the Maruti Baleno is equipped with the same 1.2-liter dualjet petrol engine with any 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT, which is also available in CNG-driven versions. The Baleno provides a mileage of 22.94 km/l with petrol and 30.61 km/kg with CNG. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
- Price range: Rs8.29- Rs14.14 lakh
- Mileage: 17.38 kmpl to 25.51 km/kg
- CNG availability: Available
Following the Tata Nexon, the Maruti Brezza is a significant contender in the compact SUV segment. The latest generation, introduced last year, has proven to be a formidable competitor among its peers, leveraging Maruti's established trust and giving Brezza an advantage over its rivals. The Brezza has a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, the Brezza comes with mild-hybrid technology in all automatic variants, providing a mileage of 17.38 – 19.8 km/l. Like most Maruti vehicles, the Brezza also offers CNG variants that deliver a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.Tata Punch
Tata Punch
- Price range: Rs6- Rs10.10 lakh
- Mileage: 18.8 kmpl to 26.99 km/kg
- CNG availability: Available
Since its debut, this Indian compact SUV has sustained remarkable success. Despite being the smallest in its category, the Tata Punch boasts interiors resembling a full-size SUV.Additionally, it holds a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating, placing it among the safest cars in India. Most notably, these attributes come at an attractive price range: Rs 6 to 10.10 lakh. Recently, Tata expanded the Punch lineup to include CNG variants, widening its appeal to a more diverse range of buyers.Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- Price range: Rs6.59 - Rs9.39 lakh
- Mileage: 22.41 kmpl to 31.12 km/kg.
- CNG availability: Available
The Maruti Dzire has maintained a consistent presence on the list of the top-selling cars in India. Its emphasis on comfort and fuel efficiency sets it apart, making it an ideal compact sedan for urban roads.Essentially a sedan version of the Swift, the Dzire offers the same interior features, cabin space, and the familiar 1.2-liter Dualjet petrol engine paired with any of the 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, like many Maruti models, the Maruti Dzire is available in CNG variants, delivering a mileage of 31.12 km/kg, while the petrol version achieves a mileage of 22.41 – 22.61 km/l.Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
- Price range: Rs8.64 - Rs13.08 lakh
- Mileage: 20.3 kmpl to 26.11 km/kg
- CNG availability: Available
The Maruti Ertiga stands as the top-selling MUV in India, earning a dependable reputation over the years. Offering spacious accommodation for seven occupants, a reliable framework, and an efficient powertrain, the Ertiga caters to the needs of most MUV seekers in India.
Additionally, its CNG variants attract significant attention from cab companies.Under the hood, the Ertiga features a 1.5-litre petrol engine equipped with mild hybrid technology. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Regarding fuel efficiency, the Ertiga achieves 20.51 km/l on petrol and 26.11 km/kg on CNG.Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
- Price range: Rs15.62- Rs20.03 lakh
- Mileage: 16.36 kmpl-15.4 kmpl
- CNG availability: Not available
The Mahindra Scorpio has long held a strong position in the SUV segment, and its recent inclusion in the top-selling cars in India is primarily because of the increasing demand for robust SUVs, further propelled by the festive season. Currently, the Scorpio lineup comprises two models: the ever-popular Scorpio Classic, a perennial favourite among SUV buyers, and the newer Scorpio N, launched last year, which has been a remarkable success from its inception. Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
- Price range: Rs10.87- Rs19.20 lakh
- Mileage: 17 kmpl to 23 kmpl
- CNG availability: Not available
The Hyundai Creta secured the tenth position on the list of top-selling cars in India. Creta reaffirms its status as the best-selling mid-size SUV and the sole Hyundai entry in this list. The Hyundai Creta is gradually descending on the list due to the increasing popularity of its competitors, like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Nevertheless, the Korean SUV deserves recognition for maintaining its position as the leading mid-size SUV in terms of sales.