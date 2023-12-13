Safest cars in India with best Global NCAP rating in 2023: From Tata Harrier to Punch and Mahindra XUV 300

I
ndia holds the unfortunate distinction of being the most dangerous country for driving. A report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed that 9.5 out of every 1 lakh people
succumbed to fatal incidents on the roads in 2022. In such an environment, acquiring vehicles that ensure safety on impact is crucial. This blog has compiled the top ten safest cars in India according to Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings.
Top ten safest cars in India
Our list of the top ten safest cars in India
contains Global NCAP’s safety ratings for both adult and child occupants, along with the car body type. We have ranked them in descending order based on the adult occupant protection scores they have received.
Note: The cars that have undergone testing under the new protocol with a maximum score of 34 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) are marked with an asterisk (*).
|Rank and car name
|GNCAP Rating- Adult Occupant score (maximum 17 points)
|GNCAP Rating- Child Occupant score (maximum 49 points)
|Car body type
|#1 Tata Harrier
|5 stars (33.05 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (45.00)
|5 door SUV
|#2 Tata Safari
|5 stars (33.05 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (45.00)
|5 door SUV
|#3 Volkswagen Virtus
|5 stars (29.71 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (42.00)
|5 door sedan
|#4 Skoda Slavia
|5 stars (29.71 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (42.00)
|5 door sedan
|#5 Skoda Kushaq
|5 stars (29.64 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (42.00)
|5 door SUV
|#6 Volkswagen Taigun
|5 stars (29.64 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (42.00)
|5 door SUV
|#7 Mahindra Scorpio-N
|5 stars (29.25 max 34 points)*
|3 stars (28.93)
|5 door SUV
|#8 Hyundai Verna
|5 stars (28.18 max 34 points)*
|5 stars (42.00)
|5 door sedan
|#9 Tata Punch
|5 stars (16.45)
|4 stars (40.89)
|5 door SUV
|#10 Mahindra XUV300
|5 stars (16.42)
|4 stars (41.66)
|5 door SUV
Understanding Global NCAP ratings
The Global NCAP safety test is a front offset crash test replicating a collision between two cars of equal weight at a speed of 50 kmph. In this test, a vehicle is directed into a deformable barrier at 64 kmph, impacting only 40 percent of the car due to its front offset nature.
Crash test dummies represent passengers typically found in a car—two adults in the front seats and two children in the rear seats, imitating a standard family car trip. The adult and child occupant protection scores obtained from these crash tests determine the safety ratings. The scores primarily consider readings from the dummies, and additional points are granted for including specific safety features.For the adult occupant protection score, 16 points are allocated, assessing critical body areas such as the head, neck, chest, knee, femur, pelvis, leg, and foot. An extra point is awarded for safety equipment like a seatbelt reminder, ABS or anti-lock braking system, and standard side impact protection.The child occupant protection score considers readings from two child dummies—simulating an 18-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child. These children are placed in appropriate ISOFIX (International Standards Organisation Fix) child seats secured on ISOFIX mounts. Child safety is rated out of 49 points, covering the same body indicators as adults and evaluating how effectively the child is safeguarded in the child restraint seats. Now, let’s learn what makes these the top ten safest cars in India: Tata Harrier; Credit: Shutterstock
Tata Harrier
- Price: Rs15.49 lakh to Rs24.49 lakh
- Year of release: 2019
The Tata Harrier
is the safest Indian car as per Global NCAP adult safety ratings. The Harrier prioritises safety by boasting six airbags as standard, with top-tier variants featuring a driver knee airbag. Other notable safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and a panic break alert, making it a compelling choice for safety-conscious consumers.Tata Safari; Credit: Shutterstock
Tata Safari
- Price: Rs16.19 lakh to Rs25.49 lakh
- Year of release: October 17, 2023
The Safari has a range of safety features, including six airbags, ESP, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a hill-hold assist. With three cars in India's top ten safest cars, Tata shows its commitment
to delivering vehicles that prioritise safety without compromising on performance or comfort. Volkswagen Virtus; Credit: Shutterstock
Volkswagen Virtus
- Price: Rs11.48 lakh to Rs19.29 lakh
- Year of release: March 9, 2022
The Volkswagen Virtus
is a prominent model in the premium mid-size segment. It’s also among the safest cars in India. Setting a high standard for safety, the VW Virtus boasts advanced features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), park distance control, a rear-view camera, hill-hold assist, front seatbelt reminder, multi-collision brakes, and more.Skoda Slavia; Credit: Shutterstock
Skoda Slavia
- Price: Rs10.89 lakh to Rs19.12 lakh
- Year of release: November, 2021
Like the Volkswagen Virtus, the Skoda Slavia
is marketed for the premium mid-size sedan segment. Ensuring passenger safety, the Skoda Slavia has essential safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision braking, ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control, and more. Skoda Kushaq; Photo by Imtiyaz Shaikh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Skoda Kushaq
- Price: Rs10.89 lakh to Rs20 lakh
- Year of release: 2021
The Skoda Kushaq prioritises safety with a suite of features, including six airbags, rollover protection, Hill-hold assist, traction control, ABS, brake disc wiping, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and more. These safety measures underline Skoda's commitment to delivering a secure driving experience. Volkswagen Taigun; Photo by Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Volkswagen Taigun
- Price: Rs11.62 lakh to Rs19.76 lakh
- Year of release: 2021
The Volkswagen Taigun
is a prominent player in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. The model reinforces its safety credentials with advanced features such as six airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, multi-collision braking, hill-hold assist, and more. Mahindra Scorpio-N; Credit: Shutterstock
Mahindra Scorpio-N
- Price: Rs12.73 lakh to Rs24.03 lakh
- Year of release: 2022
The Scorpio-N emerged with flying colours after being subjected to rigorous testing under new protocols by the Global NCAP. Equipped with standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS, EBD (Electronic brakeforce distribution), TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, the Mahindra Scorpio-N does earn the title of being among the safest cars in India.Hyundai Verna; Credit: Shutterstock
Hyundai Verna
- Price: Rs10.96 lakh to Rs17.38 lakh
- Year of release: 2006
The newly redesigned Hyundai Verna
showcases a striking exterior transformation with its eye-catching LED DRL bar and stands out for its commitment to safety. Verna has standard safety features, including six airbags, a rear parking sensor, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more. This emphasises Hyundai's commitment to providing a secure driving experience for its customers.Tata Punch; Credit: Shutterstock
Tata Punch
- Price: Rs5.82 lakh to Rs9.48 lakh
- Year of release: 2006
The Tata Punch, an entry-level SUV from Tata Motors, has swiftly gained popularity in the micro-SUV segment, offering an SUV appeal within the premium hatchback category. Equipped with safety features such as two airbags, rear parking sensors, 4-channel ABS, and ISOFIX anchorage for child occupant protection, the Tata Punch reinforces its commitment to providing a secure and reliable driving experience.Mahindra XUV300; Credit: Shutterstock
Mahindra XUV300
- Price: Rs8.42 lakh to Rs12.38 lakh
- Year of release: 2019
The Mahindra XUV300 has achieved a significant milestone as the first vehicle from Mahindra
to secure a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP. This compact SUV is designed with a strong emphasis on safety, featuring notable attributes, including the provision of six airbags in the top variant.