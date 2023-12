Safest cars in India with best Global NCAP rating in 2023: From Tata Harrier to Punch and Mahindra XUV 300

I

Top ten safest cars in India

Rank and car name GNCAP Rating- Adult Occupant score (maximum 17 points) GNCAP Rating- Child Occupant score (maximum 49 points) Car body type #1 Tata Harrier 5 stars (33.05 max 34 points)* 5 stars (45.00) 5 door SUV #2 Tata Safari 5 stars (33.05 max 34 points)* 5 stars (45.00) 5 door SUV #3 Volkswagen Virtus 5 stars (29.71 max 34 points)* 5 stars (42.00) 5 door sedan #4 Skoda Slavia 5 stars (29.71 max 34 points)* 5 stars (42.00) 5 door sedan #5 Skoda Kushaq 5 stars (29.64 max 34 points)* 5 stars (42.00) 5 door SUV #6 Volkswagen Taigun 5 stars (29.64 max 34 points)* 5 stars (42.00) 5 door SUV #7 Mahindra Scorpio-N 5 stars (29.25 max 34 points)* 3 stars (28.93) 5 door SUV #8 Hyundai Verna 5 stars (28.18 max 34 points)* 5 stars (42.00) 5 door sedan #9 Tata Punch 5 stars (16.45) 4 stars (40.89) 5 door SUV #10 Mahindra XUV300 5 stars (16.42) 4 stars (41.66) 5 door SUV

Understanding Global NCAP ratings

Tata Harrier

Price: Rs15.49 lakh to Rs24.49 lakh

Year of release: 2019

Tata Safari

Price: Rs16.19 lakh to Rs25.49 lakh

Year of release: October 17, 2023

Volkswagen Virtus

Price: Rs11.48 lakh to Rs19.29 lakh

Year of release: March 9, 2022

Skoda Slavia

Price: Rs10.89 lakh to Rs19.12 lakh

Year of release: November, 2021

Skoda Kushaq

Price: Rs10.89 lakh to Rs20 lakh

Year of release: 2021

Volkswagen Taigun

Price: Rs11.62 lakh to Rs19.76 lakh

Year of release: 2021

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Price: Rs12.73 lakh to Rs24.03 lakh

Year of release: 2022

Hyundai Verna

Price: Rs10.96 lakh to Rs17.38 lakh

Year of release: 2006

Tata Punch

Price: Rs5.82 lakh to Rs9.48 lakh

Year of release: 2006

Mahindra XUV300

Price: Rs8.42 lakh to Rs12.38 lakh

Year of release: 2019

ndia holds the unfortunate distinction of being the most dangerous country for driving. A report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed that 9.5 out of every 1 lakh people succumbed to fatal incidents on the roads in 2022. In such an environment, acquiring vehicles that ensure safety on impact is crucial. This blog has compiled the top ten safest cars in India according to Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings.Our list of the top ten safest cars in India contains Global NCAP’s safety ratings for both adult and child occupants, along with the car body type. We have ranked them in descending order based on the adult occupant protection scores they have received.The Global NCAP safety test is a front offset crash test replicating a collision between two cars of equal weight at a speed of 50 kmph. In this test, a vehicle is directed into a deformable barrier at 64 kmph, impacting only 40 percent of the car due to its front offset nature.Crash test dummies represent passengers typically found in a car—two adults in the front seats and two children in the rear seats, imitating a standard family car trip. The adult and child occupant protection scores obtained from these crash tests determine the safety ratings. The scores primarily consider readings from the dummies, and additional points are granted for including specific safety features.For the adult occupant protection score, 16 points are allocated, assessing critical body areas such as the head, neck, chest, knee, femur, pelvis, leg, and foot. An extra point is awarded for safety equipment like a seatbelt reminder, ABS or anti-lock braking system, and standard side impact protection.The child occupant protection score considers readings from two child dummies—simulating an 18-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child. These children are placed in appropriate ISOFIX (International Standards Organisation Fix) child seats secured on ISOFIX mounts. Child safety is rated out of 49 points, covering the same body indicators as adults and evaluating how effectively the child is safeguarded in the child restraint seats. Now, let’s learn what makes these the top ten safest cars in India:The Tata Harrier is the safest Indian car as per Global NCAP adult safety ratings. The Harrier prioritises safety by boasting six airbags as standard, with top-tier variants featuring a driver knee airbag. Other notable safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and a panic break alert, making it a compelling choice for safety-conscious consumers.The Safari has a range of safety features, including six airbags, ESP, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a hill-hold assist. With three cars in India's top ten safest cars, Tata shows its commitment to delivering vehicles that prioritise safety without compromising on performance or comfort.The Volkswagen Virtus is a prominent model in the premium mid-size segment. It’s also among the safest cars in India. Setting a high standard for safety, the VW Virtus boasts advanced features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), park distance control, a rear-view camera, hill-hold assist, front seatbelt reminder, multi-collision brakes, and more.Like the Volkswagen Virtus, the Skoda Slavia is marketed for the premium mid-size sedan segment. Ensuring passenger safety, the Skoda Slavia has essential safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision braking, ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control, and more.The Skoda Kushaq prioritises safety with a suite of features, including six airbags, rollover protection, Hill-hold assist, traction control, ABS, brake disc wiping, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and more. These safety measures underline Skoda's commitment to delivering a secure driving experience.The Volkswagen Taigun is a prominent player in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. The model reinforces its safety credentials with advanced features such as six airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, multi-collision braking, hill-hold assist, and more.The Scorpio-N emerged with flying colours after being subjected to rigorous testing under new protocols by the Global NCAP. Equipped with standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS, EBD (Electronic brakeforce distribution), TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, the Mahindra Scorpio-N does earn the title of being among the safest cars in India.The newly redesigned Hyundai Verna showcases a striking exterior transformation with its eye-catching LED DRL bar and stands out for its commitment to safety. Verna has standard safety features, including six airbags, a rear parking sensor, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more. This emphasises Hyundai's commitment to providing a secure driving experience for its customers.The Tata Punch, an entry-level SUV from Tata Motors, has swiftly gained popularity in the micro-SUV segment, offering an SUV appeal within the premium hatchback category. Equipped with safety features such as two airbags, rear parking sensors, 4-channel ABS, and ISOFIX anchorage for child occupant protection, the Tata Punch reinforces its commitment to providing a secure and reliable driving experience.The Mahindra XUV300 has achieved a significant milestone as the first vehicle from Mahindra to secure a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP. This compact SUV is designed with a strong emphasis on safety, featuring notable attributes, including the provision of six airbags in the top variant.