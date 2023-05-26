Sedan Shift - The Volkswagen Virtus is built on a decades-long recipe of technical prowess

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

The Volkswagen name has long been associated with well-built, technologically advanced cars which cater to everyday needs with the edge of German engineering. Volkswagen name has been synonymous in India with its legacy of safe but performance-driven sedans which has stirred up the auto market through the ages.The Volkswagen Vento was the first sedan aimed at the mass market with its powerful engine and advanced features and of course the distinct sporty look. The Vento was launched with a peppy 1.6 litre engine but soon enough you could have one with the legendary TSI technology that's now a core appeal of any Volkswagen offering, with its perfect blend of efficiency, performance and driving excitement.The Volkswagen Jetta came before and immediately created a cult following with Volkswagen's uncompromising attitude towards quality and safety. The Jetta was a sophisticated powerhouse as usual with legendary engine options and with a focus on luxury rarely seen at its price point. This was an enthusiast's car and catered to an audience who well well-versed with international standard of motoring quality and dynamics.Volkswagen's journey in India is currently on its second decade and it just got its latest boost with the Volkswagen Virtus replenishing the stagnant sedan market in the country. The Virtus which is currently making waves in the market with its 5 stars on the GNCAP test for both child and adult protection, comes to us as a fully evolved piece of engineering with all the goodness of its ancestors in a much refined, sleek, stylish, efficient and safe form. The Virtus comes in two versions, the practical yet high-octane Dynamic Line comes with a 1.0L TSI engine in 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission options.