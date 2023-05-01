The Sandbox and Ledger Enterprise collaborate for multiple initiatives





The Sandbox, a web3 metaverse platform, has announced a partnership with Ledger Enterprise, a firm providing security solutions to Web3 firms. The Sandbox mentioned how the collaboration would enable its partners to avail security integration through the Ledger Enterprise while the security firm’s wallet would store all non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from The Sandbox’s collection wallet.



The partnership is a unified solution for both firms, as clients of the Ledger Enterprise could also use The Sandbox DApp to own LANDS in the metaverse. Other initiatives include having a widget for The Sandbox in the desktop application Ledger Live.

Both firms will promote each other, with the Sandbox recommending the Ledger Enterprise to its metaverse community, while The Ledger Enterprise will endorse the Sandbox to its clients.





But the highlight of the collaboration will be the heightened security for The Sandbox’s NFTs through its transfer to the Ledger Enterprise’s wallet.





Co-Founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, welcomed the initiative and the better security they would be able to provide new partners joining their metaverse. He appreciated the long relationship they had had with the Ledger Enterprise.





The Head of Enterprise at Ledger, Alex Zinder, said, “Every brand that creates or stores digital assets is vulnerable to the increasing hacks, scams, and mismanagement we see in the broader market. The Sandbox works with numerous brands and helps build trust and utility for newer users, which is why it places the utmost value on enabling its brand partners to be secure, and Ledger Enterprise is proud to provide the peace of mind that businesses and consumers deserve.”





The Ledger Enterprise’s Vice President of Communications, Ariel Wengroff, also commented how The Sandbox was one of the earliest Web3 firms to put emphasis on security.





He hoped their partnership would continue to grow in the future. He also referred to the success of the game in The Sandbox’s metaverse, the School of Block, which promoted crypto security education.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash