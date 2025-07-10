Smarter capital for startups: What founders get wrong about fundraising

Your Startup Doesn't Need More Funding—It Needs Smarter Capital

As a founder, you are likely familiar with the drill. After months of adjusting your deck and persuading investors, you eventually secure a fundraising round. Then came the congratulations, the LinkedIn post, and the news headlines announcing yet another "game-changing" firm had raised millions of dollars.

But here's a reality check: funding isn't the finish line—it's the start of a new set of problems.

For too many startups, raising capital is the easy part. The hard part? Making sure that capital actually works for them. And more often than not, founders get this wrong—not because they lack vision, but because bad capital structuring slowly erodes their control, forces premature scaling, and eventually sinks the business.

More Money, More Problems?

Take the case of Zume, a company that was called the "future of pizza." SoftBank invested $375 million to revolutionise food delivery by using robotic pizza preparation. Once it raised funds, Zume shifted its attention from robotising pizza preparation to food packaging and logistics, burning funds on an unclear business model. SoftBank's investment, established in the form of stock rather than debt, had high expectations for rapid growth, which led to its expansion before the core business could be adequately supported. And the result? The company collapsed under its own weight, proving that a broken financial model cannot be repaired by more money.

And it's not only Zume. India has had its share of startups that got caught in the same trap.