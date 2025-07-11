JSW's paint play gets premium boost with AkzoNobel acquisition

Six years after it entered the paints business, the JSW group has staked its claim as a player to be counted. A deal to acquire AkzoNobel’s India operations catapults it to the fourth largest, with a good chance at vying for the number three spot.

JSW’s acquisition comes at a rough time for the industry. After a steady growth run for a decade-and-a-half when paint volumes on the decorative side grew by 10 to 12 percent a year, the year ended this March saw a market that barely grew. As a result, revenues, margins and profitability slid for the top three—Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac.

At the same, competition in the sector had intensified, with the entry of the Aditya Birla Group through its Birla Opus brand. With a total investment of ₹9,352 across five plants in India, the brand has quickly scaled up to being the number two player in the decorative space by capacity. Its products are priced 5 percent lower than competitors.

On the other hand, JSW Paints had been plodding along in the market since 2019 with a ₹2,000 crore top line in the year ended March. While the business had a presence across 9,000 dealerships in tier 3 and 4 markets, it lacked a strong brand. Organic expansion could only take it so far. Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Paints, was hungry to scale fast.

That opportunity would come last August when AkzoNobel decided to undertake a review of its global operations and divest the India business. Despite competing bids, AkzoNobel chose the JSW Group. “Parth has a clear vision and a clear governance structure that allows him to move quickly,” said Greg Poux-Guillaume, AkzoNobel CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, at a joint press conference announcing the sale.