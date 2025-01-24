Top 10 car brands in India by annual sales: From Maruti, Hyundai to Tata Motors

Explore the top car brands in India based on their market share, car sales data, and growing popularity in the evolving automobile industry
India's car market is one of the world's largest and fairly appropriately reflects the country’s diverse consumer preferences and steady growth over the years. Evaluate its sales data, and you’ll find in-depth insights into customer demand, brand performance, and market shares. The most unsurprising statistic? Maruti Suzuki is the best-selling brand in the country. It sold over 17 lakh cars across India in FY 2024, retaining its first position on the list of top car brands in India.
This article highlights the car sales data and some of the best-selling cars in the country.
The following table shows a list of top car brands in India and their annual sale details
|Ranking
|Car Brands
|Units Sold in 2024
|Units Sold in 2023
|% Growth
|1
|Maruti
|17,55,423
|17,07,668
|3%
|2
|Hyundai
|6,05,433
|6,02,111
|1%
|3
|Tata
|5,62,482
|5,50,871
|2%
|4
|Mahindra
|5,28,453
|4,32,876
|22%
|5
|Toyota
|3,00,159
|2,21,356
|36%
|6
|Kia
|2,45,000
|2,55,000
|-4%
|7
|Honda
|68,658
|84,286
|-19%
|8
|MG
|61,214
|56,902
|8%
|9
|Volkswagen
|42,000
|43,481
|-3%
|10
|Renault
|41,729
|48,321
|-14%
Among the multiple brands, Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, and MG dominate the Indian market with a 93 percent market share. Let's look into each of these top-selling cars and what makes them successful in the market:
This brand has long been India's leader in the market, maintaining its dominance in the evolving automotive industry with a vast lineup of affordable and reliable vehicles. With a 3 percent market growth last year, models like Swift, Baleno, and Wagon R ranked among the best-selling cars.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki—the common man's carmaker—might be dead. Long live the new Maruti Suzuki
In second place, Hyundai offers stylish cars packed with innovative features at competitive prices. The brand launched India’s largest IPO, raised over $3 billion last year, and achieved its highest-ever annual sales of 6,05,433 units. Hyundai's SUVs, particularly the Creta, Venue, and Exter, contributed significantly to its market success, with the Creta securing its spot as India's best-selling SUV.
Also Read: How Korean carmaker Hyundai cracked the Indian market where European makers are struggling
Tata Motors secured the third spot with a 2 percent market growth in 2024. Known for its focus on safety and innovation, Tata (the only brand in India) offers a full range of Global NCAP-tested cars, with most achieving four- or five-star safety ratings. Tata's market dominance extends to the electric vehicles (EVs) segment, with models like the Punch, Nexon, and Tiago ruling the market.
Also Read: How Tata Motors defied the odds to emerge as India's third-largest carmaker
Mahindra is one of the biggest SUV manufacturers after Hyundai. During the year-end of 2024, it sold 5,28,453 units and showed a 22 percent growth, one of the top brands with the highest market share after Toyota. Known for rugged and reliable SUVs, the brand has a loyal fan base for Scorpio and Bolero. Mahindra has also started its EV models - XEV 9e and BE 6, which are gaining attention for their impressive range of over 650 km per charge.
Toyota has been a trusted name in the Indian market for over two decades due to its durability and sturdy vehicles. Toyota moved from its sixth position in 2023 to fifth in 2024, with increased sales and the highest market share of 36 percent. The Innova MUV series was among their best-selling cars last year.
Kia, a relatively new brand in the Indian market, has quickly become popular with feature-packed cars and highly refined engines. Although there was a 4 percent growth decline in sales, Kia managed to hold the sixth spot with 2,45,000 units of sales in 2024. The Sonet remained Kia’s best-seller, followed by the Seltos and Carens.
As one of the oldest foreign brands in India, Honda prioritises quality over quantity. However, the company saw a 19 percent decline in growth due to fewer sales than in 2023. Budget-friendly models like the Honda Amaze led the sales, followed by the Elevate SUV and the Honda City in 2024. Despite the limited model lineup, Honda continues to be one of the preferred choices for families in the Indian market, making it one of the top car brands in India.
MG Motors made a remarkable impact in the Indian market with its tech-driven, comfort-oriented cars. The brand sold over 61,000 units in 2024, with an 8 percent market growth. MG’s diverse lineup of models, including the Hector, ZS EV, and Comet EV, appeals to many buyers. MG’s focus on innovative features has helped it stand out against other well-established competitors in a challenging market.
Volkswagen has earned a reputation among the top 10 car brands in India for its top-notch build quality, cabin comfort, and high-tech German engineering. The company sold 42,000 units last year, with a 3 percent drop in the growth rate. Models like Taigun and Virtus were among the top-selling cars with Euro-NCAP and Global NCAP ratings for their safety standards.
The tenth on the list, Renault, witnessed a 14 percent drop in market share in 2024. Automatic models like KWID, Triber, and Kiger are popular cars known for their stylish design and efficiency. Due to their low price and affordability, Renault is one of the comfort car brands that offers good safety measures and engine reliability, ensuring its place among the top car brands in India.
1. Which car is considered the safest in India?
Tata’s Punch, Nexon and Safari, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Taigun are among the safest and top-ten car brands in India. They all have five-star Global NCAP and Euro-NCAP safety ratings.
2. Which is the oldest car brand still operating in India?
Established in 1942, Hindustan Motors is one of India's oldest car manufacturers. Although it ceased operations in 2014 due to challenges, the company plans to make a comeback with Ambassador EVs and e-scooters. Another oldest brand is Mahindra, which is among the top car brands in India today.
3. Which are some of the leading luxury car brands in India?
Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, and Rolls-Royce are among India's top luxury car brands.