Top 10 car brands in India by annual sales: From Maruti, Hyundai to Tata Motors

India's car market is one of the world's largest and fairly appropriately reflects the country’s diverse consumer preferences and steady growth over the years. Evaluate its sales data, and you’ll find in-depth insights into customer demand, brand performance, and market shares. The most unsurprising statistic? Maruti Suzuki is the best-selling brand in the country. It sold over 17 lakh cars across India in FY 2024, retaining its first position on the list of top car brands in India.

This article highlights the car sales data and some of the best-selling cars in the country.

An insight into the top car brands in India

The following table shows a list of top car brands in India and their annual sale details

Ranking Car Brands Units Sold in 2024 Units Sold in 2023 % Growth 1 Maruti 17,55,423 17,07,668 3% 2 Hyundai 6,05,433 6,02,111 1% 3 Tata 5,62,482 5,50,871 2% 4 Mahindra 5,28,453 4,32,876 22% 5 Toyota 3,00,159 2,21,356 36% 6 Kia 2,45,000 2,55,000 -4% 7 Honda 68,658 84,286 -19% 8 MG 61,214 56,902 8% 9 Volkswagen 42,000 43,481 -3% 10 Renault 41,729 48,321 -14%

Top 10 car brands to know about

Among the multiple brands, Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, and MG dominate the Indian market with a 93 percent market share. Let's look into each of these top-selling cars and what makes them successful in the market:

1. Maruti

Year of establishment: 1981

Key people: R.C. Bhargava (Chairman) and Hisashi Takeuchi (CEO and MD)

This brand has long been India's leader in the market, maintaining its dominance in the evolving automotive industry with a vast lineup of affordable and reliable vehicles. With a 3 percent market growth last year, models like Swift, Baleno, and Wagon R ranked among the best-selling cars.