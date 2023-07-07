Maruti Suzuki—the common man's carmaker—might be dead. Long live the new Maruti Suzuki





On July 5, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, gave the country something of a reality check. The carmaker is no longer what it used to be.



Launching the Invicto, a multi-purpose vehicle that shares a platform with Toyota Hycross, Maruti Suzuki priced its three variants of the Invicto between Rs 24.79 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh. That means, for the first time, the on-road price of a Maruti Suzuki will cross Rs 30 lakh in the country, making Invicto the most expensive vehicle from the automaker’s stable.



The pricey affair puts an end to Maruti Suzuki’s decade-old perception as a common man’s carmaker, known largely for their affordable and value-for-money offerings ranging from the wildly popular Maruti Suzuki 800 to the Alto and Wagon R among others. Or it could simply mean that the automaker has come to realise that the Indian economy has changed, and its purchasing capacity has significantly leapfrogged, with customers willing to spend the extra buck for additional features, safety, and even design.





The premium SUV play

Reclaiming lost ground

