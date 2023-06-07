Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launched, price in India starts at Rs12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki’s hotly anticipated five-door Jimny SUV has finally been launched in India. If you were to take the plunge, the Jimny will cost you anywhere between Rs12.74 lakh and Rs15.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the uninitiated, the Jimny SUV has existed in international markets so far, but given the amount of hype it has generated here in India over the past few years, and especially after it was showcased at the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has decided to fully commit to the SUV and launch it in India. The one we get—the five-door variant—is specifically developed for India and will be produced at the company’s Gurugram plant. Powering the Jimny is a single-engine option—a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 105hp and 134Nm. For the kind of SUV it is and the segment it’s in, these are modest figures, at best. Maruti Suzuki has, however, paired the petrol engine with two transmission options. There is a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter to pick from. The Jimny’s true essence, however, lies in its ability to conquer rough (and non-existent) terrain. In this regard, Maruti has ensured its competence by giving the Jimny Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system with a manual transfer case and low-range gearbox with ‘2WD High’, ‘4WD High’ and ‘4WD Low’ modes. Complement that with a rough-ready ladder-frame chassis, a 3-link rigid axle suspension and an electronic traction control system, and you have an SUV that’s well and truly capable off the beaten path. All the same, Jimny is not devoid of creature comforts either. You will find a decently-sized nine-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlamps, and a lot more. Even the safety kit is well-covered thanks to the presence of six airbags, ESP, and hill-hold assist, all offered as standard, which is impressive. Also read: How Maruti Suzuki lost out on India's SUV boom and, with it, market share
|Variant
|Price in India
|Zeta (Manual Transmission)
|Rs12.74 lakh
|Alpha (Manual Transmission)
|Rs13.69 lakh
|Alpha (Manual Transmission) dual-tone
|Rs13.85 lakh
|Zeta (Automatic Transmission)
|Rs13.94 lakh
|Alpha (Automatic Transmission)
|Rs14.89 lakh
|Alpha (Automatic Transmission) dual-tone
|Rs15.05 lakh
