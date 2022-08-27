Unwrapping the 2022 Range Rover

T

he 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is here, and there’s a lot that needs to be unwrapped.

You can spec your Range Rover in SE, HSE, Autobiography and First Edition trims, and you can get it in standard and long-wheelbase formats. While both wheelbase specs will come with 5 seats as standard, there is the provision of having your long wheelbase Range Rover with an optional third row of seats.









As for what powers it, there’s a choice of three engine options on offer. There’s a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol that makes 400hp and 550Nm, then there’s a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel that makes 350hp and 700Nm. But the one to aim for should be the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol that makes a rather intimidating 530hp and 750Nm. Regardless of the spec, every Range Rover gets all-wheel drive and an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.







The Range Rover sees a bevy of changes over the previous model, both on the inside and out. As per Land Rover, the exterior has been redesigned to incorporate a more seamless design that gets improved aerodynamics. Perhaps the biggest change on the outside comes at the back where Land Rover has gone radical with the LED brake elements and turn signals.









On the inside, the 13.1-inch digital instrument cluster dominates the dashboard and lends a superlative experience when it comes to navigating all the functions of the car. Luxury and comfort features are in abundance here, as you’d expect, and there’s no shortage of space either.





As for its rivals, the Range Rover commands a significant premium, but on the face of it it’s well justified. For a more in-depth review, stay tuned to Forbes India Momentum for a video review soon.





For a start, prices go from Rs 2.39 crore and swell to Rs 3.51 crore (ex-showroom India), but for the price, there’s a lot you’re getting.