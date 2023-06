MINI Countryman review — Make room for adventures

MINI Coopers are known for their agile handling and clever packaging in small outfits. MINI Countryman is just an elongated, conspicuous, and lively big brother of the compact and iconic vehicle. With a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol that makes about 190hp and 280Nm, MINI Countryman is a rather impressive machine at the end of the day. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we take it for a ride