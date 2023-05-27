QJ Motor SRK 400 review — Good looking machine blows hot and cold

QJ Motor's SRK 400 tells two stories at the same time. It is a good-looking street-naked bike that some consider a tough challenger to the reign of the KTM 390 Duke. The 400cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine is one of the bests in the segment. But this is not the whole story. While the rider can enjoy the 41hp and 36Nm on straights, SRK 400's gearbox and design niggles can play spoilsport. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's find out if the bike is worth your buck