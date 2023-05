BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review — Small does not mean insignificant

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the smallest sedan that the German auto company makes in India. Its 2.0-litre diesel makes 190hp and 400Nm and can go from a standstill to 100kmph in just seven seconds. The compact luxury sedan has its drawbacks but it still makes for a great entry point in the segment. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we look at why it deserves your attention