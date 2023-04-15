Keeway K300R review — Flawed but fabulous supersport bike

If you take one look at the Keeway K300R, you will be enamoured by its charm and won't be able to remove yourself from its presence. Its sub-300 cc single-cylinder engine generates 28hp and 25Nm, it has a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch that helps manoeuvre the 165 kg kerb weight of the bike. Its power delivery is smooth and linear, all the way to the redline. But it also comes with two significant, difficult-to-ignore flaws. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's take a look at what's holding back the Keeway K300R