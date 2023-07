Students, with former Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami, cheer next to the trophy of the International Cricket Council ICC Men's World Cup, during a tour of the trophy at a school in Kolkata on July 6, 2023.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP



