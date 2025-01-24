'Call of Duty' tops US 2024 games charts

The latest instalment in the "Call of Duty" first-person-shooter series topped American video game sales in 2024, figures released Thursday showed, with the overall market slightly smaller year-on-year.

Video games raked in a total of $58.7 billion last year, the research firm Circana said, down 1.1 percent on the previous year.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" from Microsoft-owned Activision plunges players into a guns-blazing alternate timeline for the aftermath of the Cold War.

The US top seller in 2023 had been "Hogwarts Legacy", an adventure game set in the universe of "Harry Potter".

Circana's figures did not include gamers who accessed titles through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service.