Instagram courts TikTok stars during turbulent times

Meta-owned Instagram has been wooing creators from TikTok as the China-based video-snippet sharing app's future remains uncertain in the United States.

After officially increasing the allowed length of videos and adding a new editing tool, Meta recently began letting TikTok creators earn as much as $5,000 over the course of three months for posting "Reels" to Facebook and Instagram.

The "Breakthrough Bonus" program for eligible TikTok creators is intended to "help jumpstart their growth on our apps," a Meta spokesperson told AFP.

In addition, Meta is quietly offering incentives amounting to tens of thousands of dollars a month to get creators with large TikTok audiences to switch to rival platform Reels at Instagram, according to a report Wednesday in The Information.

"Meta has been trying to take advantage of the volatility around TikTok for months, and now its efforts to court TikTok creators have gone from subtle to overt," said Emarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg.