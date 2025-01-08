Meta announces ending fact-checking program in the US

Social media giant Meta announced Tuesday a significant rollback of its content moderation policies, including the termination of its third-party fact-checking program in the United States.

"We're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X (formerly Twitter), starting in the US," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on social media.

Zuckerberg said that "fact checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the US."

Meta's announcement repeated many of the complaints made by Republicans and X-owner Elon Musk about fact-checking programs that many conservatives see as censorship.

The 40-year-old tycoon said that "recent elections feel like a cultural tipping point towards, once again, prioritizing speech."