One billion users, but controversies mount up for TikTok

TikTok's breakneck rise from niche video-sharing app to global social media behemoth has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly over its links to China.

The platform faces accusations of espionage in the United States, while the European Union has launched an investigation into claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far right candidate.

So is TikTok a spying tool for Beijing, a fun app, or both?

Romania influence campaign

The EU is probing whether far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's surprise victory in the first round of Romania's presidential election was aided by Russian meddling and "preferential treatment" by TikTok.

It is the third investigation the commission has launched against TikTok, which risks fines of up to six percent of its global turnover.