Social networking algorithms could be amplifying misogynistic content to teens

TikTok's algorithm seems to have been caught red-handed when it comes to misogyny. In the space of just five days of monitoring, the level of misogynistic content suggested by TikTok increased fourfold, according to a study by UCL researchers.
Research involving over 1,000 teenagers aged 13 to 17—conducted by UCL, the University of Kent and The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL)—highlights a worrying reality: exposure to misogynistic content on social networks creates a vicious circle where misogynistic attitudes are reinforced and propagated.