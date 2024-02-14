Social networking algorithms could be amplifying misogynistic content to teens





TikTok's algorithm seems to have been caught red-handed when it comes to misogyny. In the space of just five days of monitoring, the level of misogynistic content suggested by TikTok increased fourfold, according to a study by UCL researchers.



Research involving over 1,000 teenagers aged 13 to 17—conducted by UCL, the University of Kent and The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL)—highlights a worrying reality: exposure to misogynistic content on social networks creates a vicious circle where misogynistic attitudes are reinforced and propagated.





The complicity of algorithms

A call to action

"Initial suggested content was in line with the stated interes²ts of each archetype, such as with material exploring themes of loneliness or self-improvement, but then increasingly focused on anger and blame directed at women. After five days, the TikTok algorithm was presenting four times as many videos with misogynistic content such as objectification, sexual harassment or discrediting women (increasing from 13% of recommended videos to 56%)," the study news release explains.The results of the study are clear: teenagers exposed to more misogynistic content on social networks are more likely to adopt misogynistic attitudes themselves. Worse still, this exposure makes them more prone to engaging in online sexual harassment, underlining the deleterious impact of misogyny on teenagers' well-being. Dr Kaitlyn Regehr (UCL Information Studies), principal investigator on the study, said: "Algorithmic processes on TikTok and other social media sites target people’s vulnerabilities -- such as loneliness or feelings of loss of control -- and gamify harmful content. As young people micro dose on topics like self-harm, or extremism, to them, it feels like entertainment."The researchers point the finger at social networking algorithms, which, by encouraging the dissemination of content similar to that already consulted, lock teenagers into bubbles of misogyny. This echo chamber amplifies hate messages and limits exposure to contrary opinions, depriving young people of an open, inclusive vision of the world. "Harmful views and tropes are now becoming normalized among young people. Online consumption is impacting young people’s offline behaviors, as we see these ideologies moving off screens and into school yards. Further, adults are often unaware of how harmful algorithmic processes function, or indeed how they could feed into their own social media addictions, making parenting around these issues difficult," Dr Kaitlyn Regehr continues."This is deeply worrying in general but particularly so in respect of the amplification of messages around toxic masculinity and its impact on young people who need to be able to grow up and develop their understanding of the world without being influenced by such appalling material," said Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, "We welcome the call to involve young people, particularly boys, in the conversation to combat this problem together with their peers and families. We call upon TikTok in particular and social media platforms in general to review their algorithms as a matter of urgency and to strengthen safeguards to prevent this type of content, and on the government and Ofcom to consider the implications of this issue under the auspices of the new Online Safety Act. It’s time for action rather than yet more talk of action."Faced with this alarming finding, UCL researchers are calling on social media sites to take concrete steps to combat misogyny on their platforms. Recommendations include making social networking companies accountable, teaching young people to adopt a "healthy digital diet," setting up peer-to-peer mentoring, and informing parents and the community about social networking algorithms. This will allow for a better understanding how these algorithms can influence young people, and enable steps to be taken to protect them.