  4. Corporate governance to IPOs to market euphoria, Anil Singhvi bursts the bubble

In the next edition of Pathbreakers, we host Anil Singhvi, chairman of ICAN Investment Advisors. Singhvi, the former MD and CEO of Ambuja Cements, built a world-class cement company from the ground up, and as a corporate advisor, he has a vantage view of how India Inc. has changed. In this wide-ranging conversation, Singhvi talks about how independent directors must be held accountable for corporate failures, key risks retail investors must be wary of in the current market scenario, and a lot more
Published: Feb 14, 2024

