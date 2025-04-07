A new wave in pro-music: Rohan Solomon's visionary Synergy trio unites studio, sound engineering & education

Around the time Rohan Solomon started out with his rock band Cyanide in the early 2000s, India’s independent music space got a high-energy, fun-loving and soulful bunch of storytellers. Just as Solomon and his contemporaries had ventured into spaces none had gone before, he’s continuing with that vision for his company, The Synergy Group.

Founded in 2019, it encompasses Synergy Audio Productions, Synergy Institute of Music, and Synergy Audio Institute. Based out of Gurgaon with a global reach, Solomon is now working towards transforming music production and education in India under a trusted brand that provides new and veteran talent with a state-of-the-art facility.

The singer-songwriter and producer’s advice for artists who want to break new ground is born out of his lived experiences that led to Synergy’s existence. He says, “Follow your dream and expand your skill set. The more skills you can add, the more value you add to yourself in this field. Stay true to the art and don’t sell out. The money will always follow when the art is pure.”

Solomon describes the founding of the hub, particularly the studio as a “very natural and organic process.” Back in his early days in India, a good studio for independent artists was rare, and even tougher was being able to afford it. He got a glimpse of the power of a recording studio atmosphere when he studied audio engineering and music production in 2015. “It was definitely a very pivotal point in my life and career,” says the creative entrepreneur.

Between his tenure at New York’s Engine Room Audio, where he worked with the likes of John Legend and Anderson Paak, and then studying under the acclaimed Grammy award-winning mixing engineer Michael Brauer, Solomon recalls, “That’s where I learnt the skill from the best of the best in the industry and learnt the hustle that’s needed to succeed in this industry.” He “fell in love” with becoming a producer for other artists, helping them tell their stories, shaping a sound and aesthetic. “This was the seed that started Synergy Audio Productions. I always had this dream of starting my own studio and making it absolutely world-class. I wanted to offer a platform to artists that I never had when I was in college,” he says.