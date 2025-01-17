TikTok users are increasingly turning to RedNote, another Chinese social platform

While TikTok could be banned in the USA after January 19, some users have already found an alternative. More and more of them are turning to RedNote, another popular application in China, which now even tops the App Store download charts.

They describe themselves as “TikTok refugees,” and the comical situation is proving amusing to RedNote regulars. Originally named Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social network has seen an influx of American users, worried by the potential ban making their favorite application inaccessible.

On TikTok, content creators have multiplied their videos about RedNote, encouraging their followers to migrate to this new platform, and praising the warm welcome from users already present.

With over 150,000 posts for the #rednote hashtag and over 30,000 posts for #tiktokrefugee on TikTok, the app has become the latest viral topic of the moment in the social media world. Anonymous users and brands alike have been quick to jump on this growing trend to capitalize on the engagement generated, such as the official account of the language learning platform, Duolingo.

RedNote's success isn't just limited to greater visibility on TikTok. It has also become the most downloaded app of the moment in the US on Apple's App Store, according to data from Appfigures and data.ai. More than 700,000 new users have joined the platform's ranks, according to US media reports.