From playing cards to Super Mario Bros to Switch 2, a look at Nintendo history

Here are some key dates in the history of Nintendo, a video game giant that started life making playing cards:

1889: Founder Fusajiro Yamauchi starts manufacturing Japanese playing cards called "hanafuda" in Kyoto. Western-style cards follow years later.

1962: Listed on the Osaka and Kyoto stock exchanges.

1977: Nintendo launches first home video game machines, known as TV Game 15 and TV Game 6.

1978-1981: Starts selling arcade game machines, opens a US division, and lands a gorilla-sized hit with Donkey Kong.