How tourist hotspots are fighting overtourism

Tourist magnets like Kyoto, which on Tuesday announced plans to hike lodging taxes, and Venice, are on a crusade to deal with surging visitor numbers.

Here we look at some measures being taken worldwide to ease the pressure on bursting beaches and gridlocked streets:

Chock-a-block city centres

Venice, one of the world's top tourist destinations, is trying to limit the influx of tourists into its historic centre by charging day trippers for entry.

Rolled out for 29 days between April and July in 2024, the pay period will be extended this year to 54 days.

Rome has also clamped down on crowds around its iconic Trevi Fountain, limiting visitors to 400 a day after previously attracting hoards of up to 12,000.