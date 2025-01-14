From Seoul to Cuzco, these destinations top the list for solo travellers

In this key booking period for upcoming spring and summer vacations, Tripadvisor has published its ranking of top destinations for getaways in 2025. For the first time, the travel review giant has included a category exclusively for solo travel.

Taking to the road and traveling alone is more than just a fad, it's a fundamental trend. With no spouse, child, partner or parent for company, it's a different way of escaping from it all that's been gaining momentum since the end of the pandemic. Last fall, a study conducted in France by PureSpectrum showed that no less than 41% of travelers were planning to go off on their own in the coming months. Almost the same proportion (43%) said they wanted to take time for themselves and disconnect from their daily lives.

The question now is where are they going? At the end of last year, leading travel guides such as Lonely Planet, Condé Nast Traveler, Booking, Time Out all released rankings of their top destinations for 2025. But when it comes to really pinpointing the places on the planet where vacationers will be going this year, user reviews and comments offer unrivalled insight. As such, TripAdvisor maintains a powerful presence with its Travelers' Choice Awards. The American review aggregation giant has now released its first ranking of the year, pinpointing the destinations likely to prove the most popular in 2025. And for the first time, in addition to the general ranking, which successively crowns London, Bali and Dubai, a category is reserved for solo travelers.

While Dubai features on this list too (6th place), the ranking includes plenty of other travel ideas promising cultural and/or urban thrills. For example, solo travelers will also be carrying their backpacks (alone) to visit Seoul (South Korea), Kathmandu (Nepal), Cuzco (Peru), Bangkok (Thailand), Osaka (Japan),) Kyoto (Japan), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Reykjavík (Iceland) and Melbourne (Australia).

Featuring twice on the list, Thailand seems to be particularly popular with solo travelers. The other clear trend is for city-breaks, when looking at the rest of the list. Options in Europe include Dublin (12th), Edinburgh (13th), Zagreb (16th), Barcelona (18th), Berlin (20th), Prague (22nd) and Copenhagen (23rd).