Barcelona turns against surging tourism

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Barcelona on Sunday to protest against the city's tourism-centric economic model, as well as the America's Cup sailing competition it is hosting this year
Tourists are flocking to Barcelona in ever increasing numbers, fueling anger among locals who complain that mass tourism is driving up housing prices and overwhelming public spaces in Spain's second city.
Known for its Belle Epoque architecture, museums and beaches, Barcelona receives an average of 170,000 visitors per day according to municipal figures, and tourism accounts for roughly 13.5 percent of the city's gross domestic product.