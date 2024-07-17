Spain leads the way on top cities to visit in Europe

The famous American travel magazine Travel + Leisure has now published the 2024 edition of its "World's Best Awards," crowning the best in travel
As anger mounts in Spain over the effects of overtourism, the country is still Europe's must-visit destination, according to readers of the renowned travel magazine Travel+Leisure, scoring six entries in its list of top 15 European cities to visit in 2024.
At a time when many local authorities are introducing a variety of measures to limit the effects of overtourism, is it time to put an end to travel rankings that raise the profile of certain destinations? The question is worth asking, especially as social networks have become a new source of travel inspiration for any people. But, for as long as these multiple rankings are actually followed by vacationers, it's worth considering their potential repercussions.