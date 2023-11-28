Why Spain could be the top country of choice for digital nomads

A

Top 10 countries in the Digital Nomad Visa Index:

Spain Argentina Romania UAE Croatia Portugal Uruguay Malta Norway Andorra

lthough many companies are rowing back on remote working, some employees still dream of a life overseas, where they can combine work and travel. When it comes to choosing a location, the quality of life should obviously be considered, as well as the visa requirements for digital nomads.When it comes to taking the plunge and embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, it's important to weigh your options and choose the country best suited to the project you have in mind for working from abroad. Nowadays, it's easier to get started thanks to the introduction of digital nomad visas, widely deployed throughout the world to facilitate this kind of mobility. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), almost half of all countries (47 percent) have put in place administrative procedures to grant entry to these unique travelers.From minimum income requirements to tax exemption, this type of visa is associated with a whole host of distinctive conditions and criteria in each country, not to mention the fact that the application process is rarely free of charge. According to the UNTWO, only six percent of destinations offering this service charge no fees at all. In addition, the cost of living differs depending on whether you work remotely in Spain, South America or Scandinavia.That's why it's interesting to take into account the advantages accorded by a digital nomad visa in the country providing it as well as the potential costs on the ground. In this respect, Spain seems to offer the best quality of life, thanks to its low minimum income requirement for the visa (€2,140 per month, or about $2,340), as well as top-quality healthcare, internet speeds ideally suited to working remotely, and a relatively low cost of living. These are just some of the key criteria taken into account in the Digital Nomad Visa Index, drawn up by the VisaGuide.World portal, which provides information on how to obtain this often indispensable travel document.While Europe is often cited as the best destination for making sure there are no connection issues when logging on for that all-important Zoom meeting—as a Savills study showed this summer—the cards are nevertheless reshuffled when the formalities of the digital nomad visa are taken into account. In this respect, Argentina stands out as the second-best hotspot for remote workers, with a minimum income of just €2,500 or about $2,730 required to obtain the visa. You could also opt for Uruguay or the Principality of Andorra, which do not require a minimum income, but these options are less advisable due to the quality of the internet connection and the healthcare system.