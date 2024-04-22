Europe's top 5 beaches to explore in 2024

Europe's beaches beckon with summer bliss, whether you're soaking up the sun or diving into water sports. Are you planning a European summer getaway? Consider insights from BookRetreats' Summer 2024 Report, highlighting the continent's top coastal havens. The platform assessed beaches in 16 countries based on popularity, weather, safety, accessibility, and water quality. Utilising Google reviews, Global Peace Index safety rankings, and data from the European Environment Agency, each destination received a score out of 5. Here are some top beach destinations to add to your summer travel list.