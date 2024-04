Europe's top 5 beaches to explore in 2024

E

1. La Choncha Beach, Spain

2. Praia da Falésia, Portugal

3. Pasjača Beach, Croatia

4. La Canteras Beach, Spain

5. Lama Monchile, Italy

urope's beaches beckon with summer bliss, whether you're soaking up the sun or diving into water sports. Are you planning a European summer getaway? Consider insights from BookRetreats' Summer 2024 Report , highlighting the continent's top coastal havens. The platform assessed beaches in 16 countries based on popularity, weather, safety, accessibility, and water quality. Utilising Google reviews, Global Peace Index safety rankings, and data from the European Environment Agency, each destination received a score out of 5. Here are some top beach destinations to add to your summer travel list.La Concha Beach in Spain is renowned for its breathtaking views, pristine waters, and lively atmosphere. Its proximity, just 20 km from San Sebastián Airport, enhances its appeal.From its breathtaking golden clay cliffs and azure waters, Praia da Falésia in Portugal has a lot to offer visitors. There is something for everyone to enjoy. Bask in the sun on its expansive shoreline, take a refreshing dip, or stroll along the picturesque cliff-top footpath, where you can take in amazing views at every turn.Pasjača Beach, cradled between a tall cliff and the Adriatic Sea, is a stunning spot along Croatia's coast. This hidden sanctuary not only captivates with its beauty but also flows into 95 percent of Croatia's bathing areas, boasting an outstanding water quality rating.With a 4.7 rating on Google from more than 14,400 reviews, Spain's Las Canteras Beach is a vibrant hub that attracts throngs of visitors for numerous compelling reasons. It stands out as one of Europe's popular beach destinations due to its turquoise waters and amazing marine life.Lama Monachile, nestled amidst dramatic cliffs in Polignano a Mare, Italy, is a stunning beach destination adored by sunseekers. This picturesque locale charms visitors with its warm summer temperatures, averaging around 30°C, and the mesmerising waters.