Europe's top 5 beaches to explore in 2024

Enjoy a European summer holiday on the shores of these stunning beaches

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:26:51 PM IST
Updated: Apr 22, 2024 02:30:25 PM IST

La Choncha Beach, Spain. Image credit: Shutterstock

Europe's beaches beckon with summer bliss, whether you're soaking up the sun or diving into water sports. Are you planning a European summer getaway? Consider insights from BookRetreats' Summer 2024 Report, highlighting the continent's top coastal havens. The platform assessed beaches in 16 countries based on popularity, weather, safety, accessibility, and water quality. Utilising Google reviews, Global Peace Index safety rankings, and data from the European Environment Agency, each destination received a score out of 5. Here are some top beach destinations to add to your summer travel list.

1. La Choncha Beach, Spain

La Concha Beach in Spain is renowned for its breathtaking views, pristine waters, and lively atmosphere. Its proximity, just 20 km from San Sebastián Airport, enhances its appeal.

Praia da Falésia, Portugal. Image credit: Shutterstock

2. Praia da Falésia, Portugal

From its breathtaking golden clay cliffs and azure waters, Praia da Falésia in Portugal has a lot to offer visitors. There is something for everyone to enjoy. Bask in the sun on its expansive shoreline, take a refreshing dip, or stroll along the picturesque cliff-top footpath, where you can take in amazing views at every turn.

Also read: From a horseback safari in Kenya to ski touring UNESCO sites in Georgia, travel experiences to try in 2024

Pasjača Beach, Croatia. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. Pasjača Beach, Croatia

Pasjača Beach, cradled between a tall cliff and the Adriatic Sea, is a stunning spot along Croatia's coast. This hidden sanctuary not only captivates with its beauty but also flows into 95 percent of Croatia's bathing areas, boasting an outstanding water quality rating.

Also read: From Copenhagen to Singapore, here are top 5 most sustainable destinations to explore in 2024

La Canteras Beach, Spain. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. La Canteras Beach, Spain

With a 4.7 rating on Google from more than 14,400 reviews, Spain's Las Canteras Beach is a vibrant hub that attracts throngs of visitors for numerous compelling reasons. It stands out as one of Europe's popular beach destinations due to its turquoise waters and amazing marine life.

Also read: From Melbourne to Vancouver, these are the world's coolest streets in 2024

Lama Monchile, Italy. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. Lama Monchile, Italy

Lama Monachile, nestled amidst dramatic cliffs in Polignano a Mare, Italy, is a stunning beach destination adored by sunseekers. This picturesque locale charms visitors with its warm summer temperatures, averaging around 30°C, and the mesmerising waters.

